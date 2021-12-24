Darktable 3.8 Released For This Great Open-Source Alternative To Adobe Lightroom
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 24 December 2021 at 05:04 AM EST.
Just in time for dealing with any holiday photos, Darktable 3.8 is out today as the latest shiny feature update to this open-source RAW photography post-production software.

Darktable 3.8 has seen nearly four thousand commits since the prior v3.6 feature release with more some 265 issues closed, and more than 500 pull requests.

Darktable 3.8 reworks its keyboard shortcut system to now even support game controllers and MIDI devices for Darktable actions. This new shortcut system is much more extensible than the prior implementation. Darktable 3.8 also brings a new diffuse or sharpen module, a new scene-referred blur module, support for multiple images in the print view, support for the Cannon RAW CR3 format is now supported, improvements to the color checker profiling tool, and much more.

There is also many bug fixes, updating its Lua integration, and a wide variety of new cameras from Canon / Sony / Leica / Ricoh and others now supported by Darktable in addition to its vast array of already supported cameras.

Downloads and more details on Darktable 3.8 via GitHub for this leading open-source RAW photography software that works as a great multi-platform alternative to the likes of Adobe Lightroom.
