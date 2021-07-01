Darktable 3.6 Released For This Free Alternative To Adobe Lightroom
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 3 July 2021 at 06:08 AM EDT. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
Darktable 3.6 is out as this summer's feature update to this open-source RAW photography software package and a great alternative to Adobe Photoshop Lightroom.

Darktable 3.6 brings a full rework to its import module for vastly improving the import handling, a new default demosaic algorithm has been added for better quality, support for dual demosaic is also available, a new color balance RGB module for handling all color grading needs, a new censorize module to easily pixelate/blur portions of an image for censoring purposes, a new crop module, and a variety of other new/improved modules.

Darktable 3.6 also has many other bug fixes and smaller improvements making up this big release.

Downloads and more details on the Darktable 3.6 RAW photography suite's release at GitHub and Darktable.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
Canonical Partners With Blender Around Paid LTS Application Support
OpenSSL 3.0 Release Candidate Arrives With Big Changes
Blender 3.0 Likely Delayed 2 Months For Post-Lockdown Breather, Cycles X Might Land
GravityMark Launches As Cross-API Graphics Benchmark From Former Unigine Dev
Git 2.32 Released With Numerous Improvements
GRUB Adds Backup/Restore Safeguard, Support For Going Beyond Year 2038
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Intel To Disable TSX By Default On More CPUs With New Microcode
Microsoft Announces Windows 11 - Benchmarks Against Linux To Begin Soon
Linux 5.13 Released With Apple M1 Bringup, Landlock, FreeSync HDMI + Much More
Dell BIOS/UEFI Under Attack From New Vulnerabilities - Use FWUPD For The Latest Updates
Linux 5.14 Set To See Many New Features, New GPU Support, Other Exciting Changes
NVIDIA Proposes The Linux Hardware Timestamping Engine
Proton 6.3-5 Released With A Number Of Improvements For Windows Games On Linux
The 13 Most Interesting Changes Of Linux 5.13 From Apple M1 To Security Enhancements