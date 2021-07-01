Darktable 3.6 is out as this summer's feature update to this open-source RAW photography software package and a great alternative to Adobe Photoshop Lightroom.
Darktable 3.6 brings a full rework to its import module for vastly improving the import handling, a new default demosaic algorithm has been added for better quality, support for dual demosaic is also available, a new color balance RGB module for handling all color grading needs, a new censorize module to easily pixelate/blur portions of an image for censoring purposes, a new crop module, and a variety of other new/improved modules.
Darktable 3.6 also has many other bug fixes and smaller improvements making up this big release.
Downloads and more details on the Darktable 3.6 RAW photography suite's release at GitHub and Darktable.org.
Add A Comment