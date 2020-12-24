Darktable 3.4 Released For Leading Open-Source RAW Photography Software
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 24 December 2020 at 06:35 AM EST.
Darktable 3.4 is out in time for dealing with any of your RAW holiday photos.

The open-source, cross-platform Darktable software continues as one of the leading free, non-destructive RAW photo post-production software solutions available. Darktable 3.4 reworks the program's camera tethering view, a new module grouping feature has been added, a new color calibration module has been added with better color correction abilities, an enhanced map view, reworks to some areas of the GUI, and dozens of other changes as well as bug fixes. There are also new additions to the supported camera list.

Those wanting to find out more about the changes with Darktable 3.4 or to download the binaries for this RAW photography software can find all of the details over on GitHub.
