For open-source photographers, there is an exciting new present under the Christmas tree... The huge Darktable 3.0 software package with almost three thousand commits over Darktable 2.6. The Darktable 3.0 RAW photography software suite comes with several big improvements to help in managing your holiday photos or for any occasion.
Among the changes to get excited about with Darktable 3.0 are:
- A complete rework of its user-interface with the GTK code now being fully controlled via CSS rules. In turn with no code reflecting the layout, the entire GUI can be properly themed now and there are several different themes to be shipped with Darktable 3.0.
- Undo/redo support working for more operations.
- Extensive work on the light table code for better performance, a culling mode, a timeline view, and other work in this area.
- Support for 3D LUT transformations.
- Better 4K / 5K display support.
- Code optimizations for the CPU and SSE paths.
- Ensuring OpenCL kernels are recompiled when the driver version changes.
- New modules.
- Many bug fixes and other improvements.
Downloads and more details on this big Darktable 3.0 release to end out 2019 via GitHub and darktable.org.
