Darktable 3.0 is coming soon as the next major release for this open-source RAW photography workflow software.
Darktable 3.0 RC1 is out today and represents around three thousand commits made to Darktable since the 2.6 series. The Darktable 3.0 is a big release with reworking its GTK user-interface code, undo/redo being supported for more operations, 4K/5K display improvements, 3D RGT LUT transformation support, some SSE optimizations, OpenMP 4.0 requirement when wanting OpenMP threading, more camera support, and a lot more.
More details on Darktable 3.0 RC1 via the GitHub release announcement. Darktable 3.0 is shaping up to be an exciting release for this multi-platform free photography workflow software.
