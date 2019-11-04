Darktable 3.0 Approaching With Many New Features
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 4 November 2019 at 12:02 AM EST. 2 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE --
The popular Darktable open-source RAW photography workflow software is closing in on its v3.0 release with the first release candidate having been issued on Sunday.

While Darktable 2.x is already great and very popular among photographers for this free cross-platform photography workflow software, Darktable 3.0 is another big step-up. Some of the items being worked on for Darktable 3.0 include:

- A complete rework of its user-interface with the GTK code now being fully controlled via CSS rules. In turn with no code reflecting the layout, the entire GUI can be properly themed now and there are several different themes to be shipped with Darktable 3.0.

- Undo/redo support working for more operations.

- Extensive work on the light table code for better performance, 4K/5K monitor handling improvements, a culling mode, a timeline view, and other work in this area.

- Support for 3D LUT transformations.

- Code optimizations for the CPU and SSE paths.

- Ensuring OpenCL kernels are recompiled when the driver version changes.

- New modules.

- Many bug fixes and other improvements.

Darktable 3.0-RC0 can be downloaded for testing from GitHub.
2 Comments
Related News
NetworkManager 1.21.3 Is Another Step Towards NM 1.22
IWD 1.0 Released As Intel's Wireless Daemon For Linux Systems
Google Ejects Open-Source WireGuard From Android Play Store Over Donation Link In App
Rspamd 2.0 Released For Advancing Free Software Spam Filtering
Blender 2.81 In Next Phase Of Development With NVIDIA RTX Optix, Intel Open Image Denoise
PostgreSQL 12 Released As Newest Update To "World's Most Advanced Open-Source DB"
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu 19.10 Is The First Time We've Seen (X)Wayland Gaming Performance Match X.Org
Systemd Has A New Logo As Other Features Build Up For The Next Release
FreeBSD Lands Important ZFS Performance Fix For Some Going From ~60MB/s To ~600MB/s
Debian To Seek A General Resolution Over Their Init System Policy
Linux 5.4 Officially Deprecates Xen 32-bit PV Guest Support
Valve Adds RADV "Secure Compile" Support For Pre-Caching Game Shaders
Trimming systemd Halved The Boot Time On A PocketBeagle ARM Linux Board
Dell Now Offering More Ubuntu Developer Edition Options For Their Comet Lake XPS