The popular Darktable open-source RAW photography workflow software is closing in on its v3.0 release with the first release candidate having been issued on Sunday.
While Darktable 2.x is already great and very popular among photographers for this free cross-platform photography workflow software, Darktable 3.0 is another big step-up. Some of the items being worked on for Darktable 3.0 include:
- A complete rework of its user-interface with the GTK code now being fully controlled via CSS rules. In turn with no code reflecting the layout, the entire GUI can be properly themed now and there are several different themes to be shipped with Darktable 3.0.
- Undo/redo support working for more operations.
- Extensive work on the light table code for better performance, 4K/5K monitor handling improvements, a culling mode, a timeline view, and other work in this area.
- Support for 3D LUT transformations.
- Code optimizations for the CPU and SSE paths.
- Ensuring OpenCL kernels are recompiled when the driver version changes.
- New modules.
- Many bug fixes and other improvements.
Darktable 3.0-RC0 can be downloaded for testing from GitHub.
