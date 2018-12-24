Just in time for managing and enhancing any holiday photos, Darktable 2.6.0 was released this Christmas Eve as the latest feature release for this leading open-source RAW photography workflow software.
The Darktable 2.6 release brings experimental PowerPC PPC64LE support so that this RAW photography software can run on the likes of Raptor Computing Systems' Talos II and Blackbird, among other POWER CPU systems. But currently in order to build for PPC64LE, the Darktable OpenCL support must be disabled.
The Darktable 2.6 release also brings a number of new modules around handling of duplicate images, allowing changes based on image frequency layers, new logarithm controls for the tone curve, ProPhotoRGB and HSL modes for the color balance module, and a lot more.
Darktable 2.6 also has a number of new sort filters, new zoom levels, a visual rework to the light table UI, many bug fixes, and new camera support.
More details on the many changes to Darktable 2.6 -- more than 1600 commits in total and 250+ issues closed -- can be found via the project's GitHub while should you be unfamiliar with this RAW photography software you can learn more at Darktable.org.
