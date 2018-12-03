Developers are beginning to firm up the Darktable 2.6 release as the next feature update to this amazing, cross-platform open-source RAW photography software.
This open-source photography workflow software continues getting better and with Darktable 2.6 there are more features coming as outlined by yesterday's 2.6-RC0 tag.
New modules coming in Darktable 2.6 includes "retouch" for changes based upon image frequency layers, "filmic" to replace the base curve and shadows and highlights, and a new module to handle duplicates in the darkroom. Darktable 2.6-RC0 also brings new logarithm controls for the tone curve, a new mode for the unbreak profile module, the color balance module now supports a HSL mode, and various other improvements.
Darktable 2.6 also is bringing experimental support for POWER PPC64LE, but without OpenCL support. The PPC64LE support is good news for Raptor Computing Systems' Talos II and Blackbird customers.
More details on the expanded RAW camera support and the many other smaller features found within the new Darktable 2.6-RC0 can be found via the project's GitHub page.
Add A Comment