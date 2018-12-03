Darktable 2.6 Release Cycle Kicks Off With New Modules, PPC64LE Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 3 December 2018 at 09:58 AM EST. Add A Comment
FREE SOFTWARE --
Developers are beginning to firm up the Darktable 2.6 release as the next feature update to this amazing, cross-platform open-source RAW photography software.

This open-source photography workflow software continues getting better and with Darktable 2.6 there are more features coming as outlined by yesterday's 2.6-RC0 tag.

New modules coming in Darktable 2.6 includes "retouch" for changes based upon image frequency layers, "filmic" to replace the base curve and shadows and highlights, and a new module to handle duplicates in the darkroom. Darktable 2.6-RC0 also brings new logarithm controls for the tone curve, a new mode for the unbreak profile module, the color balance module now supports a HSL mode, and various other improvements.

Darktable 2.6 also is bringing experimental support for POWER PPC64LE, but without OpenCL support. The PPC64LE support is good news for Raptor Computing Systems' Talos II and Blackbird customers.

More details on the expanded RAW camera support and the many other smaller features found within the new Darktable 2.6-RC0 can be found via the project's GitHub page.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Free Software News
OpenBLAS 0.3.4 Released With Intel AVX-512 Optimizations, Other Performance Tuning
SQLite 3.26 Adds Defensive Option & Optimizations
Blender 2.80 Beta Now Available With Many New & Improved Features
Facebook's BOLT Is An Effort To Speed-Up Linux Binaries
PHP 7.3 Performance Benchmarks Are Looking Good Days Ahead Of Its Release
OpenCV 4.0 Released As The Overhauled Computer Vision Library, Adds Experimental Vulkan
Popular News This Week
Some Linux Users Are Reporting Software RAID Issues With ASRock Motherboards
Fedora 31 Will Likely Be Cancelled Or Significantly Delayed To Focus On Retooling
Dropping Profanity In Kernel Code Comments: Linux Gets "Hugs"
Facebook's BOLT Is An Effort To Speed-Up Linux Binaries
Wine 4.0 Release Preparations Begin For Much Improved Windows Games / Apps On Linux
Some Users Have Been Hitting EXT4 File-System Corruption On Linux 4.19