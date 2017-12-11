The open-source Darktable RAW photography software that's long been available for Linux and macOS has finally been ported to Microsoft Windows. But fortunately that's not all to be found in Darktable 2.4.
While Windows support is their big headline feature of Darktable 2.4, the RC1 release that came out today is also packed with other improvements.
Darktable 2.4-RC1 has OpenCL fixes/improvements, new camera support, a new haze removal module, new/improved file format support, and a wide variety of smaller features and tuning. There's also a number of smaller improvements.
More details on the Darktable 2.4 release candidate via GitHub.
