Valve Has Hired Another Open-Source Linux GPU Driver Developer

Valve has onboarded another open-source Linux graphics driver developer.
Joining the work by Timothy Arceri, Andres Rodriguez, Samuel Pitoiset, and others working on the open-source Linux graphics stack while being funded by Valve, Daniel Schürmann is the company's latest hire.
Daniel Schürmann is this new name to Linux graphics contributions. He began his Valve work by contributing some RADV patches for this Radeon Vulkan driver in Mesa. The German Linux developer has contributed to the Mixxx DJ mixing software, Cinnamon, and other open-source projects.
Valve's Pierre-Loup Griffais has confirmed Daniel Schürmann is part of Valve's open-source graphics group.
It will be great to see what open-source GPU driver improvements they deliver this year.
