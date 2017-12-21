Damage Rectangle Interface Proposed For Atomic DRM Drivers
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 21 December 2017 at 09:14 AM EST. 11 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
DisplayLink developers in cooperation with interest from VMware's virtual graphics driver team have sent out a draft proposal for adding a damage interface to the Direct Rendering Manager drivers.

This is a proof-of-concept code for allowing "dirty rectangles" to be sent to the DRM drivers, a.k.a. areas of the screen where the contents have changed and need to be updated. Rather than submitting the entire screen contents each time to the DRM driver for re-processing, the damaged regions could be passed onto the DRM kernel drivers as hints/properties. In the case of DisplayLink where they are focused on their USB-based display adapters, this would be bandwidth savings. Similarly, VMware has been interested in such an interface for their VMWgfx stack for virtual devices in a VM. There's also obvious savings as well for remote desktops.

DisplayLink has been testing their damage rectangles interface on Chromium OS whereby only changed regions are passed onto their atomic EVDI (Extensible Virtual Display Interface) driver. Most compositors/X already do damage tracking for reduced bandwidth/latency while this is about a standardized interface for passing on that information to the atomic DRM drivers.

There are still some portions of the design that will likely be changed, but their in-progress interface can be found on dri-devel.
11 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Linux 4.15-rc4 Kernel Released
VirtIO DRM Window Server Support: Letting Guest VMs Interface With Host's Compositor
Linux 4.15-rc3 Kernel Released
The Most Exciting Linux Kernel Stories Of 2017
Linux 4.15-rc2 Kernel Released
Features You Won't Find With The Mainline Linux 4.15 Kernel
Popular News
Ubuntu 17.10 Temporarily Pulled Due To A BIOS Corrupting Problem
Why SUSE Is Using FBCON Rather Than DRM/KMS For Their In-Kernel Boot Splash
Systemd 236 Brings Support For LUKS2 Encrypted Partitions, New Options
Schaller On Why The "Year Of The Linux Desktop" Hasn't Happened
Red Hat's Latest Project: "Bolt" To Deal With Linux Thunderbolt Security
Schaller On Linux In 2018: Rust Rules, Apple Declines, Linux Graphics Compete