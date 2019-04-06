DaVinci Resolve 16 Beta Video Editor Employing Deep Learning, GPU Accelerated Tools

Blackmagic Design has announced Davinci Resolve 16 beta as the newest feature update to the very feature-rich and cross-platform but proprietary video editor.
DaVinci Resolve 16 introduces the DaVinci Neural Engine that uses deep learning and AI to power new features from auto color and color matching to facial recognition and other features.
DaVinci Resolve 16 also now supports cross-platform, GPU-accelerated tools, easier uploading to YouTube and Vimeo services, improved GPU performance for Fusion 3D, GPU accelerated scopes, new royalty-free sound effects, and a variety of other improvements.
DaVinci Resolve 16 is currently available as a public beta, including the limited free version of this Windows / macOS / Linux video editor.
More details on DaVinci Resolve 16 via BlackmagicDesign.com.
