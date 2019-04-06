DaVinci Resolve 16 Beta Video Editor Employing Deep Learning, GPU Accelerated Tools
Written by Michael Larabel in Proprietary Software on 8 April 2019 at 01:20 PM EDT. 1 Comment
PROPRIETARY SOFTWARE --
Blackmagic Design has announced Davinci Resolve 16 beta as the newest feature update to the very feature-rich and cross-platform but proprietary video editor.

DaVinci Resolve 16 introduces the DaVinci Neural Engine that uses deep learning and AI to power new features from auto color and color matching to facial recognition and other features.

DaVinci Resolve 16 also now supports cross-platform, GPU-accelerated tools, easier uploading to YouTube and Vimeo services, improved GPU performance for Fusion 3D, GPU accelerated scopes, new royalty-free sound effects, and a variety of other improvements.


DaVinci Resolve 16 is currently available as a public beta, including the limited free version of this Windows / macOS / Linux video editor.

More details on DaVinci Resolve 16 via BlackmagicDesign.com.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Proprietary Software News
Lightworks Video Editor Plans For A Busy 2019 But No Signs Of The Open-Source Version
Adobe Customer Care: There Hasn't Been Enough Demand For Linux
Lightworks 14.5 Video Editor Released With Same-Day Linux Support But Still No Source
DaVinci Resolve 15 Video/Effects Editor Released With Linux Support
A VR Developer's Thoughts On The Current Mess Of APIs & Hardware
Keeper Password Manager Launches New Linux Version
Popular News This Week
SolidRun ClearFog: A 16-Core ARM ITX Workstation Board Aiming For $500~750 USD
Wayland's Current Release Manager Is Stepping Down, Following Samsung's Open-Source Drama
A Half-Year Since Valve Released Steam Play For Linux, Its Marketshare Is Still Sub-1%
Systemd 242 Gearing Up For Release With XBOOTLDR Support, Other New Features
Fedora Workstation 30 Is Shaping Up To Be Another Exciting, Feature-Packed Update
Fedora 30 Beta Released With GNOME 3.32, Many New Features