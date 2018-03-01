A new release is available of DXVK, the Vulkan-based implementation of Direct3D 11 intended to offer a faster experience for running 3D games/applications under Wine.
While DXVK is just months old, it's made remarkable progress in getting D3D11-over-Vulkan up and running. It's working for some D3D11 games with Wine and the performance potential is promising.
Today's DXVK v0.30 release has better support for the NVIDIA Linux drivers. There is also partial support for the Thief (2014) and Tomb Raider (2013) games. This new release for Wine-based gamers can be fetched from GitHub.
