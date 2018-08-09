DXVK Introducing Per-Game Configuration Files

While DXVK is capable of running a great deal of Direct3D 11 games via Vulkan within Wine, a number of games have required various workarounds for either getting the game to properly work in the first place or to run efficiently. Those per-game settings are now being punted off into a per-game configuration system.
For overriding DXVK behavior to either get games working or to do so faster, DXVK has supported a variety of environment variables that have been left up to the end-users to set for the desired game they are running. For easing this process of gaming with DXVK on Wine, per-game configuration files are being introduced. This will also lead to removing many of the environment variable tunables that currently exist.
These configuration options include adjusting the behavior about when surfaces are created, whether to approve support for a Direct3D 10 COM interface, enforcing maximum frame latency, overriding the PCI vendor/device IDs exposed to the application, faking Stream Output support, allowing the over-allocation of memory from a Vulkan heap, and using asynchronous pipeline compilation without optimizations.
DXVK will look for a dxvk.conf configuration file from the directory of the game binary being launched otherwise will try to match configurations based upon the name of the binary being launched.
As a result of the configuration work, most of the DXVK environment variables are now being deprecated following the roll-out of this new system.
