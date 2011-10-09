DXVK-Native Sees First Release For Easing Direct3D-To-Vulkan Game Porting On Linux

DXVK has proven to be a huge success for improving the experience of running Windows Direct3D 9/10/11 games on Linux by translating those D3D calls to Vulkan. DXVK-Native meanwhile is the newer spin-off effort around providing a DXVK-based build native for Linux to help in game ports that still can then rely on their Direct3D renderer path.
DXVK-Native is what Valve is already using for offering a Vulkan rendering path with Portal 2 and Left 4 Dead 2 on Linux and even Windows. There are also a few other games so far relying on DXVK-Native for Linux and/or Google Stadia support.
DXVK-Native complements DXVK for helping those game studios wanting to offer a native Linux build or "Vulkan" support but still going through their Direct3D code path. DXVK-Native is described as replacing "certain Windows-isms with a platform and framework-agnostic replacement".
More details on DXVK-Native and its first release can be found via the project's GitHub. DXVK Native 1.9.1a is the inaugural release with binaries for the Steam Runtime being provided and Windows. The updated DXVK-Native will be shipping out soon to updated Portal 2 and Left 4 Dead 2 game updates.
