DXVK-NVAPI 0.5.3 Released To Improve NVIDIA API Integration For Games On Steam Play
6 March 2022
Following the recent releases of DXVK 1.10 and VKD3D-Proton 2.6 this past week, DXVK-NVAPI 0.5.3 is out this Sunday as the newest update to this library providing NVIDIA driver API "NVAPI" integration around DXVK/VKD3D-Proton for Windows games running on Linux by way of Steam Play (Proton).

The DXVK-NVAPI implementation of NVAPI is notable for allowing NVIDIA DLSS support with these Windows games on D3D11/D3D12/Vulkan, NVIDIA Reflex entry points, various NVAPI Direct3D extensions, and other improvements for enhancing the game integration on NVIDIA's interfaces.

With today's DXVK-NVAPI 0.5.3 release there are the entry points needed for NVIDIA Reflex which in turn will work with the new LatencyFlex release as that open-source, GPU-agnostic library aiming to reduce rendering latency.

In addition to the entry points for Reflex/LatencyFlex, DXVK-NVAPI 0.5.3 has a fix for querying NVIDIA PhysX capabilities in some configurations and stubs out some methods for NVIDIA driver settings.


NVIDIA's NVAPI allows for GPU/driver management and a variety of controls and other features around NVIDIA GPU usage primarily on Windows and is directly used by a number of games.


Downloads and more details on DXVK-NVAPI 0.5.3 via GitHub.
