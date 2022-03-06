DXVK-NVAPI 0.5.3 Released To Improve NVIDIA API Integration For Games On Steam Play

The DXVK-NVAPI implementation of NVAPI is notable for allowing NVIDIA DLSS support with these Windows games on D3D11/D3D12/Vulkan, NVIDIA Reflex entry points, various NVAPI Direct3D extensions, and other improvements for enhancing the game integration on NVIDIA's interfaces.
With today's DXVK-NVAPI 0.5.3 release there are the entry points needed for NVIDIA Reflex which in turn will work with the new LatencyFlex release as that open-source, GPU-agnostic library aiming to reduce rendering latency.
In addition to the entry points for Reflex/LatencyFlex, DXVK-NVAPI 0.5.3 has a fix for querying NVIDIA PhysX capabilities in some configurations and stubs out some methods for NVIDIA driver settings.
NVIDIA's NVAPI allows for GPU/driver management and a variety of controls and other features around NVIDIA GPU usage primarily on Windows and is directly used by a number of games.
Downloads and more details on DXVK-NVAPI 0.5.3 via GitHub.