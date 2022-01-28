DXVK-NVAPI 0.5.2 Released With Entry Points For NVIDIA PhysX

DXVK-NVAPI as the open-source project implementing support for NVIDIA's NVAPI within the realm of DXVK is out with a new release, which is exciting for NVIDIA Linux gamers.DXVK-NVAPI is an important project for NVIDIA Linux gamers enjoying Valve's Steam Play (Proton) or outside of it as well if using DXVK otherwise. DXVK-NVAPI provides an NVAPI library implementation that can be used by the Windows games that make use of this NVIDIA API. DXVK-NVAPI is already used for Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), NVAPI D3D11 extensions, and other features.

With DXVK-NVAPI 0.5.2, entry points have been added for querying NVIDIA PhysX capabilities for that physics implementation. In order to make use of that PhysX support with NVIDIA GPUs, the NVIDIA CUDA DLL from Wine-Staging is needed and a recent PhysX run-time release. That PhysX run-time can be easily installed via Winetricks / Protontricks.DXVK-NVAPI 0.5.2 also adds new methods for GPU system information, fixes, and updates against the NVAPI header file found with the NVIDIA 510 series driver.Downloads and more details on DXVK-NVAPI 0.5.2 via GitHub