DXVK-NVAPI 0.5.2 Released With Entry Points For NVIDIA PhysX
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 28 January 2022 at 03:15 PM EST. Add A Comment
NVIDIA --
DXVK-NVAPI as the open-source project implementing support for NVIDIA's NVAPI within the realm of DXVK is out with a new release, which is exciting for NVIDIA Linux gamers.

DXVK-NVAPI is an important project for NVIDIA Linux gamers enjoying Valve's Steam Play (Proton) or outside of it as well if using DXVK otherwise. DXVK-NVAPI provides an NVAPI library implementation that can be used by the Windows games that make use of this NVIDIA API. DXVK-NVAPI is already used for Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), NVAPI D3D11 extensions, and other features.


With DXVK-NVAPI 0.5.2, entry points have been added for querying NVIDIA PhysX capabilities for that physics implementation. In order to make use of that PhysX support with NVIDIA GPUs, the NVIDIA CUDA DLL from Wine-Staging is needed and a recent PhysX run-time release. That PhysX run-time can be easily installed via Winetricks / Protontricks.

DXVK-NVAPI 0.5.2 also adds new methods for GPU system information, fixes, and updates against the NVAPI header file found with the NVIDIA 510 series driver.

Downloads and more details on DXVK-NVAPI 0.5.2 via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
NVIDIA Reportedly Close To Admitting Defeat In Arm Acquisition
NVIDIA Releases Quake II RTX 1.6 With Support For AMD FidelityFX FSR
KDE Enjoys Improvement For Much Better NVIDIA Wayland GBM Experience
NVIDIA CUDA 11.6 Brings Convenient "-arch=native", Defaults To New "GSP" Driver Mode
NVIDIA 510.39.01 Linux Beta Brings Vulkan Dynamic Rendering, AV1 VDPAU Decode & More
NVIDIA Announces The GeForce RTX 3050, RTX 3090 Ti
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Valve Is Sponsoring More CI Testing For The Open-Source Radeon Linux Graphics Driver
NVIDIA Releases Quake II RTX 1.6 With Support For AMD FidelityFX FSR
Linux 5.17 Is Bringing Big Improvements For AMD Hardware
Valve Working On Radeon Dynamic VRS For The Steam Deck To Increase Power Savings
A Look At Alder Lake Against Older CPUs Going Back To Sandy Bridge, Kaveri
Sway 1.7 Released With VR Headset DRM Leasing, Renames "--my-next-gpu-wont-be-nvidia"
Linux 5.17-rc1 Released A Little Bit Early But With Shiny New Features
Firefox Nightly Begins Activating Wayland For Capable Systems