DXVK-NVAPI 0.5 Released With NVIDIA DLSS 2.x Bits, Other Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in NVIDIA on 13 November 2021 at 10:17 AM EST.
DXVK-NVAPI as the project providing NVIDIA driver API integration "NVAPI" around DXVK/VKD3D-Proton is out with a new feature release.

DXVK-NVAPI 0.5 provides the entry points needed for handling NVIDIA DLSS 2.x on Direct3D and forwards the calls to VKD3D-Proton as of VKD3D-Proton version 2.5. There is also the entry points for NVIDIA DLSS 2.x for Direct3D 11 with forwarding those calls to DXVK, but there it currently requires a Git master build of DXVK.

DXVK-NVAPI 0.5 also has support for the SetDepthBoundsTest for Direct3D 12, logging changes, GPU identification improvements, and NVML querying of the current performance state.

Downloads and more details on DXVK-NVAPI 0.5 via GitHub for this increasingly useful component for those using Steam Play (Proton) with NVIDIA graphics hardware.
