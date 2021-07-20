DXVK-NVAPI 0.4 Released For Improving NVIDIA Integration Atop DXVK
DXVK-NVAPI as the effort for exposing more NVIDIA driver/GPU features within DXVK for Steam Play (Proton) usage is out with a new feature release.

DXVK-NVAPI 0.4 is out today for improving the implementation of this NVIDIA driver public API interface (NVAPI) within DXVK for running Windows Direct3D games on Linux. DXVK-NVAPI 0.4 updates against the latest public NVAPI header files, now makes use of the NVIDIA Management Library (NVML) for querying various attributes on Linux, changes around log level options, and adds an optional test suite for helping to verify the NVAPI support.

NVML with DXVK-NVAPI is now used for querying temperature, GPU utilization, clock information, vBIOS version, and similar attributes. More details on the v0.4 release via GitHub.
