Direct3D 9 Support Proposed For DXVK
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 9 August 2018 at 08:42 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING --
DXVK has been doing great with its Direct3D 11 support mapped to Vulkan and running a variety of games at performant speeds under Wine while now patches have emerged that would add Direct3D 9 support too.

This Direct3D 9 for DXVK proposal isn't to be confused with the separate VK9 initiative that is working on Direct3D 9 support mapped to Vulkan albeit still in the fairly early stages.

With this proposed D3D9 support for DXVK, it would be converting D3D9 API calls to D3D11 and then using DXVK's existing D3D11-to-Vulkan converter. It's a similar concept to DXUP for taking D3D10 to D3D11 so it could then be converted to Vulkan via DXVK.

Gabriel Majeri who proposed these DXVK patches is pursuing D3D9-to-D3D11-to-Vulkan rather than D3D9-to-Vulkan due to being able to leverage DXVK's existing DXBC shader compiler and a lot of D3D9 features mapping nicely to D3D11.

It's still a work-in-progress but those wishing to check out this tentative D3D9 support for DXVK can see this pull request.
