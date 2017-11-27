DXVK Is Aiming To Get Direct3D 11 Over Vulkan In Wine
27 November 2017
While there's long been VK9 as an effort to get Direct3D 9 running atop Vulkan and Wine developers planning VKD3D for Direct3D 12 over Vulkan, now coming in between is DXVK for Direct3D 11 support.

DXVK is a two month old project working to implement Direct3D 11 using the Vulkan API. The end goal is that DXVK could be used by Wine for accelerating Direct3D 11 using Vulkan rather than currently with its translation layer to OpenGL.

DXVK has begun implementing a lot of the functionality needed for Direct3D 11 Feature Level 11_0 but not all are exposed yet. Right now the goal is to get the Microsoft SDK tutorials for D3D11 running atop this library followed by implementing more advanced features like compute shaders and then even further down their road-map is geometry and tessellation shaders.

Those wishing to follow DXVK for D3D11 over Vulkan can track it and check out its road-map via this GitHub repository.
