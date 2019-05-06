DXVK Developer Working On New "AGS" Experiment For Possible Performance Benefit

DXVK lead developer Philip Rebohle is experimenting with "DXVK-AGS" as a new exploration project to see if it makes sense implementing AMD AGS SDK support within DXVK for this Direct3D 11 to Vulkan translation layer.
DXVK-AGS is an experimental project seeing if supporting AMD optimizations in Capcom's RE Engine is worthwhile for boosting the performance in games like Resident Evil 2 and Devil May Cry 5. DXVK-AGS ships a build of amd_ags_x64.dll to replace what is provided by the respective games.
AGS in this context is the "AMD GPU Services" of various Direct3D 11/12 Radeon-focused helpers for game developers. AGS also offers CrossFire APIs, GCN shader extensions, and other bits. AMD AGS itself is open-source as part of GPUOpen while this is implementing it in the DXVK context.
So far it's been found that with a Polaris graphics card, Resident Evil 2 might run 1~3% faster with these AGS optimizations.
More details via DXVK-AGS on GitHub.
