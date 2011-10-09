DXVK 1.9.4 Released With Better Support For God Of War

DXVK 1.9.4 is now available for this Direct3D 9/10/11 over Vulkan API implementation used by Valve's Steam Play (Proton) and other software.
DXVK 1.9.4 brings improvements for the recent God of War game release, fixes for Resizable BAR usage with NVIDIA GPUs, and other improvements.
- Fixed an issue that would cause VRAM to not be utilized on RBAR-enabled Nvidia GPUs if the dxvk.shrinkNvidiaHvvHeapoption is enabled.
- Enabled strict D3D9 float emulation by default on future versions of RADV. This may improve both accuracy and GPU-bound performance.
- Improved memory allocation behaviour. This may reduce memory usage especially in games that create multiple processes or D3D devices.
- Removed obsolete options to disable OpenVR support.
- God of War: Enabled performance optimizations and DLSS support. Note that these changes are already included in Proton Experimental.
