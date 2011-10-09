DXVK 1.9.3 Released With NVIDIA DLSS Integration, Many Game Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 11 January 2022 at 07:48 AM EST. 3 Comments
DXVK 1.9.3 is out as its first release of 2022 for implementing Direct3D 9/10/11 over Vulkan for allowing Windows games to enjoy good performance when running atop Linux via Valve's Steam Play.

With DXVK 1.9.3 there is NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) support in place when used in conjunction with the DXVK-NVAPI component for implementing the NVIDIA NVAPI interface. DXVK-NVAPI usage supports DLSS both for Vulkan and via D3D11/D3D12 Windows games.

DXVK 1.9.3 also brings optimized Direct3D 9 shader constants handling, D3D9 floating point emulation improvements, and a variety of fixes benefiting different games.

Among the games enjoying fixes with DXVK 1.9.3 include Red Orchestra 2, Dark Solus 2, Black Mesa, Crysis 3 Remastered, Euro Truck Simulator, Spinter Cell: Chaos Theory; Sim City 2013, The Guild 3, and numerous other games.

DXVK 1.9.3 is available for download from GitHub while a new Steam Play (Proton) update will presumably be out in the very near future to ship this latest DXVK build.
