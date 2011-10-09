DXVK 1.9.1 Released With Several Game Fixes

DXVK 1.9.1 is out as the newest version of this key component to Steam Play / Proton for running Windows games on Linux with DXVK being responsible for translating Direct3D 9/10/11 calls to Vulkan.
DXVK 1.9.1 has performance and stability fixes following its recent D3D9 locking rewrite, a rewrite to staging textures handling for D3D11, dropping workarounds for old Mesa versions, and reimplemented locking primitives.
DXVK 1.9.1 contains known fixes for Roblox, Earth Defense Force 5, Far Cry 1, Far Cry 5, FTA IV, Risen 3, World of Final Fantasy, and more.
DXVK 1.9.1 can be downloaded from GitHub.
