DXVK 1.7.3 Released With Fixes, Support For New DXGI Interfaces
DXVK 1.7.3 is out as the latest stable update to this project implementing the Direct3D APIs atop Vulkan for accelerating the Linux gaming experience.

DXVK 1.7.3 adds support for new DXGI interfaces recently exposed on Windows 10, an option for scaling the DXVK heads-up display on HiDPI displays, various fixes, and several optimizations. EverQuest 2 and Trine 4 also saw some targeted fixes.
Added support for new DXGI interfaces introduced in Windows 10 version 1809.
Added an option to scale the HUD on high-DPI displays.
Changed generated D3D11 shader code to allow drivers to optimize away texture operations in case no texture is bound.
Fixed some D3D9 games crashing on RADV due to invalid shader code.
Fixed Vulkan validation errors when the HUD is active.
Optimized away redundant render target clears in some games to potentially increase performance.
Indirect draw batching can now work with arbitrary strides. This may slightly reduce the draw call count in Trine 4.
EverQuest 2 Fixed broken cloth rendering on Nvidia.
Trine 4: Fixed rendering issues that would occur on some Nvidia GPUs as well as on RADV.

DXVK 1.7.3 is available from GitHub while it should be included in the next Proton update with Steam Play for easy deployment.
