DXVK 1.7.2 was just released as this popular library for mapping Direct3D 9/10/11 atop the Vulkan API primarily for accelerating Windows games on Linux via the likes of Steam Play (Proton) and Wine.
DXVK 1.7.2 brings fixes for various Direct3D 9 crashes, workarounds for rendering issues with AMD drivers for some Unity games, support for disabling log files, and various game-specific fixes/improvements.
Game specific work for DXVK 1.7.2 includes Age of Empires II HD, Baldur's Gate 3, Final Fantasy XIV, Just Cause 3, Marvel's Avengers, Need for Speed Heat, PGA TOUR 2021, and Trails in the Sky SC.
More details on DXVK 1.7.2 via GitHub.
