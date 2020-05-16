DXVK 1.7 is out this weekend as the important library translating Direct3D 9/10/11 usage into Vulkan API and is leveraged by the likes of Steam Play for running modern Windows games on Linux.
DXVK 1.7 makes use of the new VK_EXT_custom_border_color extension to fix issues in games like Crysis and Halo 2 Vista. The VK_EXT_robustness2 as a new extension as of last month is also used now for better matching the out-of-bounds access semantics of Direct3D 11. Supporting these new extensions requires Wine 5.8+, the latest Mesa 20.2-devel code or the latest NVIDIA Vulkan beta.
DXVK 1.7 also has various game specific fixes for the likes of Fallout New Vega, GTA IV, Halo Custom Edition, Cloudpunk, World of Warcraft, and other games have been helped. Various optimizations are also present.
More details on the DXVK 1.7 release via the project's GitHub.
