DXVK 1.7 Released - Makes Use Of New Vulkan Extensions, Game Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 16 May 2020 at 11:41 AM EDT. 5 Comments
VULKAN --
DXVK 1.7 is out this weekend as the important library translating Direct3D 9/10/11 usage into Vulkan API and is leveraged by the likes of Steam Play for running modern Windows games on Linux.

DXVK 1.7 makes use of the new VK_EXT_custom_border_color extension to fix issues in games like Crysis and Halo 2 Vista. The VK_EXT_robustness2 as a new extension as of last month is also used now for better matching the out-of-bounds access semantics of Direct3D 11. Supporting these new extensions requires Wine 5.8+, the latest Mesa 20.2-devel code or the latest NVIDIA Vulkan beta.

DXVK 1.7 also has various game specific fixes for the likes of Fallout New Vega, GTA IV, Halo Custom Edition, Cloudpunk, World of Warcraft, and other games have been helped. Various optimizations are also present.

More details on the DXVK 1.7 release via the project's GitHub.
5 Comments
Related News
Vulkan 1.2.140 Released With New Extensions For Private Data, Custom Border Color
Vulkan 1.2.139 Released With VK_EXT_robustness2 Extension
Mesa "Vallium" - Software/CPU-Based Vulkan Based On LLVMpipe
Vulkan 1.2.137 Specification Brings Many Clarifications + Fixes, Faster HTML Doc Loading
X-Plane 11.50 Flight Simulator Beta Released With Vulkan API Support
Vulkan 1.2.135 Released With New + Promoted NVIDIA Extensions In Addition To Ray-Tracing
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Upstream Linux Developers Against "-O3" Optimizing The Kernel
LibreOffice On Windows Will Now Hard Require Clang For Performance Reasons
Radeon Rays 4.0 Released - Adds Vulkan While Dropping OpenCL, No Longer Open-Source
AGP Graphics Card Support Proposed For Removal From Linux Radeon/NVIDIA Drivers
Ubuntu Studio Making Good Progress On Their Transition To KDE Plasma
The Latest Pango + HarfBuzz Is Leading To A Messy Font Rendering Situation For Some
Con Kolivas Fixes Up GUI-Related Stalls In Mesa
Microsoft President Brad Smith Acknowledges They Were Previously Wrong On Open-Source