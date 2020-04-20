For those with more time on their hands due to social distancing, DXVK 1.6.1 is out to kick off a new week of Linux gaming. The DXVK 1.6.1 while a point release does come with a fair number of improvements to this Direct3D-over-Vulkan translation layer.
DXVK 1.6.1 has changes targeting games like Battlefield 2, Crysis, Half-Life: Alyx, Heavy Rain, LA Noire, Prince of Persia, and other titles.
DXVK 1.6.1 also has fixes for Vulkan validation errors with NVIDIA, a new tear-free option to enforce the mailbox present mode when vsync is off, missing DXGI functionality for some SpecialK mods, an issue with Wine 5.6 due to an upstream regression, and other changes.
More details on this Monday morning update to DXVK via GitHub.
