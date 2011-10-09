DXVK 1.6 Released With D3D9 Performance Work, Various Game Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 20 March 2020
DXVK 1.6 is out in time for weekend gamers wishing to enjoy recent Windows games on Linux.

DXVK 1.6 comes with a change for how it handles its Direct3D 10 helper libraries so that it can also function with Wine's D3D10 effects framework, minor Direct3D 9 performance improvements, a fix for redundant display mode changes, and other fixes.

Some game-specific fixes in DXVK 1.6 benefit the likes of A Hat in Time, Dead Space, Dragon's Dogma, Star Wars: Republic Commando, and other titles.

More details on the DXVK 1.6 changes for this Direct3D 9/10/11 over Vulkan layer can be found via the release announcement on GitHub. DXVK 1.6 should be making it into the next Proton 5.0 release due out shortly.
