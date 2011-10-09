DXVK 1.6 is out in time for weekend gamers wishing to enjoy recent Windows games on Linux.
DXVK 1.6 comes with a change for how it handles its Direct3D 10 helper libraries so that it can also function with Wine's D3D10 effects framework, minor Direct3D 9 performance improvements, a fix for redundant display mode changes, and other fixes.
Some game-specific fixes in DXVK 1.6 benefit the likes of A Hat in Time, Dead Space, Dragon's Dogma, Star Wars: Republic Commando, and other titles.
More details on the DXVK 1.6 changes for this Direct3D 9/10/11 over Vulkan layer can be found via the release announcement on GitHub. DXVK 1.6 should be making it into the next Proton 5.0 release due out shortly.
Add A Comment