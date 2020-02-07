Philip Rebohle has released another update to DXVK 1.5, in time for any weekend gamers wanting to enjoy the latest Direct3D-over-Vulkan experience.
Today's DXVK 1.5.4 is quite a small release made up of various fixes and game specific improvements. DXVK 1.5.4 has another Direct3D 9 regression fix hitting multiple titles and then rendering fixes for Anno 1701, EYE Divine Cybermancy, Forgotten Realms: Demon Stone, King's Bounty, and The Witcher.
More details on DXVK 1.5.4 via GitHub for this D3D-on-Vulkan translation layer used by Steam Play (Proton) and optionally by Wine/Wine-Staging users and more.
