DXVK 1.5.4 Brings Various Game Fixes For Direct3D Over Vulkan
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 7 February 2020 at 05:14 AM EST.
LINUX GAMING --
Philip Rebohle has released another update to DXVK 1.5, in time for any weekend gamers wanting to enjoy the latest Direct3D-over-Vulkan experience.

Today's DXVK 1.5.4 is quite a small release made up of various fixes and game specific improvements. DXVK 1.5.4 has another Direct3D 9 regression fix hitting multiple titles and then rendering fixes for Anno 1701, EYE Divine Cybermancy, Forgotten Realms: Demon Stone, King's Bounty, and The Witcher.

More details on DXVK 1.5.4 via GitHub for this D3D-on-Vulkan translation layer used by Steam Play (Proton) and optionally by Wine/Wine-Staging users and more.
