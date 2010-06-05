Succeeding last week's DXVK 1.5.2 is now a version 1.5.3 release with various fixes.
Leading to this quick DXVK 1.5.3 release is a fix for a potentially critical Direct3D 9 regression introduced in the previous release. There is also a fix for Vulkan validation errors with D3D9 and on the plus side better GPU-limited D3D9 performance with some Vulkan drivers.
Direct 3D 10 detection has also been fixed up for the DXVK HUD and there are various fixes for games like Mafia II, Skyrim, and Torchlight.
DXVK 1.5.3 as this Direct3D 9/10/11 over Vulkan layer for helping Proton/Wine gamers can find all the details on this point release via GitHub.
