DXVK 1.5.1 Released With D3D9 Performance Improvements, Many Game Fixes
DXVK 1.5.1 is out today as the latest feature update for this project implementing Direct3D 9/10/11 over Vulkan for faster Wine/Proton Linux gaming performance. This is the first update since the big DXVK 1.5 release that integrated D9VK for D3D9 support.

Highlights of DXVK 1.5.1 include:

- Direct3D 9 performance improvements as well as improved depth bias support, which should fix rendering issues in many games. There is also Direct3D 9 crash fixes and other improvements.

- Tweaking the number of threads used for pipeline complication for dealing with "common" 6 and 8 core systems of today while allowing newer CPUs with 12+ threads to use more during the compilation phase.

- Game specific fixes for GTA V, Halo CE, Need for Speed: Carbon, Risen 2, Sims 4, Trackmania Forever, and Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines.

More details on DXVK 1.5.1 via the release announcement on GitHub. Hopefully this will be rolling out with a new Steam Play update shortly.
