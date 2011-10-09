DXVK 1.5.1 is out today as the latest feature update for this project implementing Direct3D 9/10/11 over Vulkan for faster Wine/Proton Linux gaming performance. This is the first update since the big DXVK 1.5 release that integrated D9VK for D3D9 support.
Highlights of DXVK 1.5.1 include:
- Direct3D 9 performance improvements as well as improved depth bias support, which should fix rendering issues in many games. There is also Direct3D 9 crash fixes and other improvements.
- Tweaking the number of threads used for pipeline complication for dealing with "common" 6 and 8 core systems of today while allowing newer CPUs with 12+ threads to use more during the compilation phase.
- Game specific fixes for GTA V, Halo CE, Need for Speed: Carbon, Risen 2, Sims 4, Trackmania Forever, and Vampire The Masquerade: Bloodlines.
More details on DXVK 1.5.1 via the release announcement on GitHub. Hopefully this will be rolling out with a new Steam Play update shortly.
Add A Comment