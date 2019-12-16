Philip Rebohle has released DXVK 1.5 as the newest version of this Direct3D-over-Vulkan implementation and is a big release considering last night's merging of D9VK / Direct3D 9 support.
So with the just-released DXVK 1.5 is now Direct3D 9 support thanks to this new back-end and should be offering up better performance for Direct3D 9 games under Wine / Steam Play (Proton) compared to the WineD3D code-path translating to OpenGL, especially in cases of CPU bound games.
DXVK 1.5 also brings an improved HUD with some UI enhancements, memory allocation stats for per-heap metrics, and other heads-up display tweaking. DXVK 1.5 also now advertises all GPUs as being NVIDIA hardware to Crysis 3 for working around an issue plus has fixes affecting Halo MCC, Star Citizen, and Atelier Ryza.
More details and source downloads for DXVK 1.5 via GitHub.
Hopefully this will soon be incorporated into Valve's Proton for easy consumption by Steam Linux gamers. Given the Wine 4.11 base for Proton is getting a bit old, hopefully soon they will transition to say the Wine 5.0 code-base too.
