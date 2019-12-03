DXVK 1.4.6 is out this morning as the first update in two weeks for this widely-used project allowing Direct3D 10/11 games to run atop Vulkan on Linux systems with Wine/Proton.
DXVK 1.4.6 has fixes to fix rendering issues and the like with American Truck Simulator, Euro Truck Simulator 2, Final Fantasy XIV, and Warcraft III: Reforged. In the case of Warcraft III: Reforged, DXGI features should now allow DXVK to run the game. DXVK 1.4.6 also has crash fixes for mode changes or when closing a game as well as an issue where CPU-limited performance could degrade over time.
More details on DXVK 1.4.6 via GitHub.
