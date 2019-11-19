It's been three weeks already since the last DXVK update but that was succeeded this evening by DXVK 1.4.5 as another notable update to this project mapping Direct3D 10/11 onto Vulkan for speeding up the Wine/Proton-based Windows gaming experience on Linux.
DXVK 1.4.5 unconditionally enables asynchronous presentation now for all GPUs while dropping the "asyncPresent" tunable previously exposed for toggling this behavior. For those particularly on NVIDIA graphics if encountering any GPU hangs, make sure you are running the latest NVIDIA driver.
Another performance boost with DXVK 1.4.5 comes in the form of reduced thread synchronization in the occlusion queries code that should help enhance the multi-threading efficiency. One game noted in particular that should benefit is Final Fantasy XIV while other CPU-bound games may be helped too.
DXVK 1.4.5 also fixes some other NVIDIA issues, possible crashes are now avoided around Wine's DXGI code, a hang fix for DiRT Rally, performance degradation issues corrected for Final Fantasy XV, and a flipped rendering issue with Metal Gear Solid V.
More details on the DXVK 1.4.5 changes via GitHub.
