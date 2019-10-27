DXVK 1.4.4 With Vulkan Usage Fixes, Optimizations & A Few Game Specific Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 27 October 2019 at 02:44 PM EDT. Add A Comment
VULKAN --
Philip Rebohle has released his latest weekly update to DXVK for accelerating Direct3D 10/11 games using Vulkan as a big boost for Steam Play (Proton) and Wine.

DXVK 1.4.4 has a regression fix for 1.4.3 that could lead to invalid Vulkan API usage, Vulkan validation error fixes, potential read-after-write hazards resolved, optimizations for Stream Output and Append/Consume buffers, and reduced memory footprint for small and frequently updated buffers.

DXVK 1.4.4 also has crash fixes for Skyrim SE and working around NVIDIA flickering issues for Saints Row 3/4 and Titan Quest.

More details on DXVK 1.4.4 via GitHub.
