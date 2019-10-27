Philip Rebohle has released his latest weekly update to DXVK for accelerating Direct3D 10/11 games using Vulkan as a big boost for Steam Play (Proton) and Wine.
DXVK 1.4.4 has a regression fix for 1.4.3 that could lead to invalid Vulkan API usage, Vulkan validation error fixes, potential read-after-write hazards resolved, optimizations for Stream Output and Append/Consume buffers, and reduced memory footprint for small and frequently updated buffers.
DXVK 1.4.4 also has crash fixes for Skyrim SE and working around NVIDIA flickering issues for Saints Row 3/4 and Titan Quest.
More details on DXVK 1.4.4 via GitHub.
