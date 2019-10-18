As another release in time for weekend gamers, DXVK 1.4.3 was released today as the newest update for this library mapping Direct3D 10/11 to Vulkan for accelerating the Wine/Proton-based Linux gaming experience.
The biggest change with DXVK 1.4.3 is the introduction of a new state cache file format, which should lead to smaller file sizes for the caches. DXVK 1.4.3 still supports reading old state caches for automatically converting to the new format.
DXVK 1.4.3 also has continued work on reducing the CPU overhead, this time around the optimizations are focused on games with a large number of different shaders. Rounding out DXVK 1.4.3 are fixes for barrier handling, MSAA sample positions, and MSVC compiler warnings.
Valve will presumably push a new Proton update shortly with this new DXVK release but in the mean time the source is available from GitHub.
