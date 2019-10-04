DXVK 1.4.2 is out as another weekly update to this Direct3D 11 over Vulkan translation library used by Wine / Proton for accelerating Windows games on Linux.
With DXVK 1.4.2 there is continued work on reducing the CPU overhead, addressing a minor performance regression from the previous release, addressing some faulty not-a-number behavior in shaders, fixes to minor DXGI issues, and a fix to address crashes with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered. The Call of Duty fix is just reporting all GPUs as NVIDIA.
More details and downloads for DXVK 1.4.2 via GitHub.
