DXVK lead developer Philip Rebohle has done another weekly update to DXVK for helping weekend gamers have the best Steam Play / Proton experience.
DXVK 1.4.1 is focused on fixing bugs and takes care of crashes within Direct3D 10 code, incorrect handling of the undefined primitive topology, and device loss errors are now forwarded to the games/applications.
Game specific workarounds include a crash fix for Batman: Arkham City, reporting all GPUs as being "NVIDIA" to fix an AMD AGS library issue with the game, and Ni no Kuni Remastered has crash/rendering fixes.
More details on DXVK 1.4.1 via GitHub. A new Proton release will also be presumably out soon for getting this update to Steam Linux gamers.
Add A Comment