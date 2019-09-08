Just over one week past the release of DXVK 1.3.3, the DXVK 1.3.4 is out with more fixes and workarounds.
DXVK 1.3.4 has a Winelib workaround for builds with Wine 4.15, potential memory leak fixes for games just making use of Direct2D, a new d3d11.allowMapFlagNoWait toggle to help improve GPU utilization, and performance fixes for the game Quantum Break with NVIDIA and older AMD drivers. DXVK 1.3.4 is a small update but not bad for just a week's worth of changes and after several notable recently DXVK updates.
More details on DXVK 1.3.4 at GitHub.
