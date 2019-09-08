DXVK 1.3.4 Released With More Workarounds, Performance Bits
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 8 September 2019 at 03:30 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING --
Just over one week past the release of DXVK 1.3.3, the DXVK 1.3.4 is out with more fixes and workarounds.

DXVK 1.3.4 has a Winelib workaround for builds with Wine 4.15, potential memory leak fixes for games just making use of Direct2D, a new d3d11.allowMapFlagNoWait toggle to help improve GPU utilization, and performance fixes for the game Quantum Break with NVIDIA and older AMD drivers. DXVK 1.3.4 is a small update but not bad for just a week's worth of changes and after several notable recently DXVK updates.

More details on DXVK 1.3.4 at GitHub.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
Lutris 0.5.3 Released With D9VK Option, Support For Finding AMDVLK Driver
Unity 2019.3 Beta Released With Renderer Improvements, Linux & Vulkan Fixes
Warfork Letting Warsow Live On Under Steam
Unigine 2.9 Further Enhances Its Stunning Visuals
Unity 2019.2 Released With Latest Features For This Cross-Platform Game Engine
SDL 2.0.10 Released With New APIs, Drops Mir In Favor Of Wayland
Popular News This Week
Google Releases Android 10 With "Vulkan Everywhere", Privacy Improvements
Firefox 69 Gearing Up For Release With Linux Performance Improvements
Facebook Engineer Proposing New Slab Memory Controller For Linux - Saves Lots Of RAM
Visual Studio Code Has Surprisingly Huge Linux Use & Other Developer Metrics
USB 4.0 "USB4" Specification Published
VirtIO-FS File-System Driver Being Added For Linux 5.4