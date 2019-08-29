DXVK 1.3.3 Improves Clang/libc++ Compatibility, Other New Bits
While it feels like DXVK 1.3.2 was just released, it's approaching one month old already and has been succeeded today by DXVK 1.3.3.

Philip Rebohle just tagged DXVK 1.3.3. With this update there is better compatibility with the LLVM toolchain in the form of the Clang compiler and libc++ as the C++ standard library. But on the gaming front there is now proper hazard tracking for resource views to fix issues like the game Shining Resonance: Refrain with AMD hardware. DXVK 1.3.3 also fixes a "weird" issue with Far Cry Primal's graphics turning red and also fixes a rendering issue with the SteamVR Performance Test.

More details and source downloads for DXVK 1.3.3 via GitHub while it should be picked up by Valve's next Proton release for Steam Play in the not too distant future.
