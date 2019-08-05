DXVK 1.3.2 Released With Fixes/Improvements For The Division, World of Warcraft & More
While a new Proton 4.11 release came out last week as a big Valve update that included pulling in DXVK 1.3, Philip Rebohle who leads work on this Direct3D-over-Vulkan layer today released DXVK 1.3.2 as the latest update for improving the Windows/Direct3D on Linux gaming experience.

DXVK 1.3.2 is primarily a bug fix release but does have some CPU overhead reductions to help Direct3D 11.1 games like World of Warcraft. There is also support now for the DXVK configuration file to be able to turn on the heads-up display rather than just using the DXVK HUD environment variable.

Some of the notable DXVK 1.3.2 fixes include crash/rendering fixes affecting the likes of Dishonored 2, The Division, and Anno 1800. There is also a bug fix addressing possible hangs in Sunset Overdrive and separately is a geometry shader handling fix. For the NVIDIA Linux driver, presentation was moved back to the main thread in order to try to improve stability.

More details on DXVK 1.3.2 via GitHub.
