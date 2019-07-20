Just one week after releasing DXVK 1.3, lead developer Philip Rebohle has released DXVK 1.3.1 with a few more features plus a number of bug fixes -- including performance work.
The two principal new features of DXVK 1.3.1 are logging improvements and GPU load monitoring support in the DXVK HUD. The GPU load monitoring are estimates based on Vulkan timing information within DXVK as opposed to using driver-specific queries; Philip acknowledges that the number may be inaccurate when CPU load is very high. Those wanting to try out that GPU load monitoring in the heads-up display can do so via the DXVK_HUD=gpuload environment variable.
On the fixes front, there are some regression fixes, tweaked memory allocation behavior to try to help out the NVIDIA driver, better MoltenVK compatibility for macOS, an EVE Online performance regression fix, and slightly better performance in games like Final Fantasy XIV on RADV when using the latest Mesa code with EXT_shader_stencil_export support.
More details on DXVK 1.3.1 via GitHub.
Add A Comment