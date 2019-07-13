DXVK 1.3 Released With Discard Optimization, Async Presentation
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 13 July 2019 at 07:23 PM EDT. Add A Comment
Philip Rebohle released version 1.3 of DXVK today, the widely-used Direct3D 10/11 to Vulkan translation layer for accelerating Windows gaming on Linux under Wine and most known with Steam Play.

DXVK 1.3 adds optional support for VK_EXT_shader_demote_to_helper_invocation to implement the discard instruction within shaders and may help the performance of some games. DXVK 1.3 also adds asynchronous presentation support as another performance optimization. There are also resource upload changes to help different games but currently only working with the AMDVLK and NVIDIA drivers.

DXVK 1.3 also has MSVC compatibility fixes, a behavior fix helping out Final Fantasy XIV, a crash fix for Scrap Mechanic, improved error logging for out-of-memory events, and drops the busy-waiting during presentation that can help with CPU load.

More details on the DXVK 1.3 changes via DXVK on GitHub.
