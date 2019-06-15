In time for those planning to spend some time this weekend gaming, DXVK lead developer Philip Rebohle announced the release of DXVK 1.2.2 that will hopefully soon be integrated as part of a Proton update for Steam Play but right now can be built from source.
While certain upstream Wine developers express DXVK being a "dead end" and are optimistic in favor of piping their WineD3D implementation over Vulkan, for Linux gamers today wanting to enjoy D3D11 Windows games on Linux the DXVK library continues working out splendid with great performance and running many Direct3D games with much better performance over the current WineD3D OpenGL code.
With DXVK 1.2.2, this Direct3D-over-Vulkan implementation is only getting better. There's been yet more work this cycle on further reducing the CPU overhead. Additionally, DXVK 1.2.2 has a fix for the Planet Coaster game where it would crash on start-up (also requires extra Wine patches), Team Sonic Racing has also a startup issue fix, and various other minor bug fixes.
For NVIDIA Linux gamers, DXVK 1.2.2 has improved the compute shader performance for games like Nier: Automata.
More details and the source code are up on GitHub.
