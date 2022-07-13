DXVK 1.10.2 Released With Many Game Fixes, Performance Optimizations
DXVK 1.10.2 has been released as the newest version of this Direct3D 9/10/11 implementation atop the Vulkan API that is most notably used with Proton for Steam Play to enjoy Windows games on Linux.
DXVK 1.10.2 is the last planned release prior to raising the Vulkan API requirements for DXVK, such as mandating dynamic rendering support and other new features. DXVK 1.10.2 has a variety of general bug fixes as well as a number of game specific fixes for titles like Day Z, DiRT Rally, Myst V, Star Wars: The Force Unleshed II, Sonic Adventure 2, and numerous other games.
- Implemented non-seamless cube maps for D3D9 using the VK_EXT_non_seamless_cube_map extension if supported by the driver
- FIxed an issue with current versions of the Nvidia Vulkan developer driver not using its on-disk shader cache with DXVK
- Fixed an issue which would cause the state cache file to not be written properly
- Fixed an issue where incorrect barriers would be emitted for UAV rendering (#2696)
- Fixed an issue where the d3d11.samplerAnisotropy option would apply to the wrong kind of samplers
- Fixed potential issues when using state caches that were created on a driver with a different feature set
- Fixed broken stencil resolves in D3D9
- Fixed build issues on GCC 12.1
- Optimized UAV clears in D3D11 to allow drivers to use image compression more frequently
- Optimized performance of in-memory compression for SPIR-V shader code
- Beyond Good and Evil: Work around missing light shafts (#2680)
- Day Z: Enabled d3d11.cachedDynamicResources option to work around performance issues (PR #2709)
- Dead Space: Fixed shadow rendering and added 60 FPS lock to work around game bugs (#2704)
- Dirt Rally: Fixed potential GPU hang due to game bugs in a shader
- Godfather: Fixed crash on systems that don't support 16x MSAA (#2590)
- Limbo: Enable 60 FPS limit to work around game bugs (PR #2566)
- Majesty 2: Work around game bugs causing issues on integrated GPUs and systems with more than 2GB of VRAM (#1542, #PR 2612)
- Myst V: Work around an issue when the word "Radeon" is not part of the device name on AMD GPUs (#2661)
- Onechanbara Z2: Chaos: Fixed particle effects and UI elements not displaying properly (#2701)
- Planetary Annihilation: TITANS: Fixed crash when creating swap chain on a NULL window (PR #2665), as well as a crash due to creating too many internal worker threads (#2670).
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Work around crash when the game detects an AMD GPU (PR #2700)
- Return of Reckoning: Work around launcher issues (#2568, PR #2579)
- Scrapland Remastered: Work around black screen issues (#2398, PR #2574)
- Small Radios Big Televisions: Work around black screen issue (PR #2646)
- Sonic Adventure 2: Fixed missing particle effects (#2672, PR #2677)
- SpellForce Platinum Edition: Fixed crash (#2710, PR #2711)
- Supreme Commander: Fixed missing particle effects (#2638, PR #2682, PR #2684)
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II: Fixed some particle effects not rencering correctly (PR #2584)
- Star Wars: The Old Republic: Fixed rendering issues (#2676, PR #2681)
Those building DXVK from source can find the v1.10.2 release via GitHub while presumably soon will be a new Proton release for easy access to this new version via Steam.
