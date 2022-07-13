DXVK 1.10.2 Released With Many Game Fixes, Performance Optimizations

Written by Michael Larabel in Vulkan on 13 July 2022 at 09:53 AM EDT. 11 Comments
VULKAN --
DXVK 1.10.2 has been released as the newest version of this Direct3D 9/10/11 implementation atop the Vulkan API that is most notably used with Proton for Steam Play to enjoy Windows games on Linux.

DXVK 1.10.2 is the last planned release prior to raising the Vulkan API requirements for DXVK, such as mandating dynamic rendering support and other new features. DXVK 1.10.2 has a variety of general bug fixes as well as a number of game specific fixes for titles like Day Z, DiRT Rally, Myst V, Star Wars: The Force Unleshed II, Sonic Adventure 2, and numerous other games.
- Implemented non-seamless cube maps for D3D9 using the VK_EXT_non_seamless_cube_map extension if supported by the driver
- FIxed an issue with current versions of the Nvidia Vulkan developer driver not using its on-disk shader cache with DXVK
- Fixed an issue which would cause the state cache file to not be written properly
- Fixed an issue where incorrect barriers would be emitted for UAV rendering (#2696)
- Fixed an issue where the d3d11.samplerAnisotropy option would apply to the wrong kind of samplers
- Fixed potential issues when using state caches that were created on a driver with a different feature set
- Fixed broken stencil resolves in D3D9
- Fixed build issues on GCC 12.1
- Optimized UAV clears in D3D11 to allow drivers to use image compression more frequently
- Optimized performance of in-memory compression for SPIR-V shader code
- Beyond Good and Evil: Work around missing light shafts (#2680)
- Day Z: Enabled d3d11.cachedDynamicResources option to work around performance issues (PR #2709)
- Dead Space: Fixed shadow rendering and added 60 FPS lock to work around game bugs (#2704)
- Dirt Rally: Fixed potential GPU hang due to game bugs in a shader
- Godfather: Fixed crash on systems that don't support 16x MSAA (#2590)
- Limbo: Enable 60 FPS limit to work around game bugs (PR #2566)
- Majesty 2: Work around game bugs causing issues on integrated GPUs and systems with more than 2GB of VRAM (#1542, #PR 2612)
- Myst V: Work around an issue when the word "Radeon" is not part of the device name on AMD GPUs (#2661)
- Onechanbara Z2: Chaos: Fixed particle effects and UI elements not displaying properly (#2701)
- Planetary Annihilation: TITANS: Fixed crash when creating swap chain on a NULL window (PR #2665), as well as a crash due to creating too many internal worker threads (#2670).
- Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2: Work around crash when the game detects an AMD GPU (PR #2700)
- Return of Reckoning: Work around launcher issues (#2568, PR #2579)
- Scrapland Remastered: Work around black screen issues (#2398, PR #2574)
- Small Radios Big Televisions: Work around black screen issue (PR #2646)
- Sonic Adventure 2: Fixed missing particle effects (#2672, PR #2677)
- SpellForce Platinum Edition: Fixed crash (#2710, PR #2711)
- Supreme Commander: Fixed missing particle effects (#2638, PR #2682, PR #2684)
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II: Fixed some particle effects not rencering correctly (PR #2584)
- Star Wars: The Old Republic: Fixed rendering issues (#2676, PR #2681)

Those building DXVK from source can find the v1.10.2 release via GitHub while presumably soon will be a new Proton release for easy access to this new version via Steam.
11 Comments
Related News
Vulkan 1.3.219 Released With Two New Extensions
Raspberry Pi's V3DV Driver Nearly Across The Finish Line For Vulkan 1.2
Vulkan 1.3.217 Adds Extension To Interact With Apple Metal Objects
Mesa's Lavapipe Now Officially Vulkan 1.2 Conformant
Vulkan 1.3.215 Released With Barycentric Fragment Shader Extension
Vulkan 1.3.214 Released With New AMD Vendor Extension
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Systemd Creator Lands At Microsoft
Lennart Poettering - systemd + PulseAudio Creator - Departed Red Hat
New Lenovo AMD Laptops With Pluton Co-Processor Reportedly Only Boot Windows By Default
Ubuntu Achieves A ~50% Reduction In Start Time For Firefox Snap
Optimized memchr() Implementation For The Linux Kernel Up To ~4x Faster
KDE Plasma 5.26 Eyes Using C++20 Features
Wayland-Protocols 1.26 Released With New Single-Pixel-Buffer
Blender Introducing GPU-Accelerated, Real-Time Compositor