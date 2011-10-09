DXVK 1.10.1 Released With Initial Support For Shared Resources, Game Fixes

Building off DXVK 1.10 released at the start of the month, we are now ending out March with DXVK 1.10.1 for this translation layer used for running Direct3D 9/10/11 games over the Vulkan API on Linux systems.
DXVK 1.10.1 introduces initial support for shared resources and in turn fixes video playback for games as well as for UI issues seen with Black Mesa. The shared resources handling does require Wine patches which for right now is only patched with Proton Experimental. Right now this experimental shared resources handling works for 2D texture sharing between D3D9 and D3D11 when using DXVK from both APIs. Resource sharing with D3D12 and Vulkan applications may come in the future.
DXVK 1.10.1 also adds a DXVK_ENABLE_NVAPI environment variable to bypass the vendor ID override, improved shader code generation around local arrays, various Direct3D 9 texture upload issues resolved, and more.
There are known fixes/improvements for Assassin's Creed 3: Black Flag, Frostpunk, God of War, GTA: San Andreas, and Rayman Origins.
For those building DXVK from source while waiting for an updated Proton for Steam Play, head on over to GitHub for the latest DXVK code.
