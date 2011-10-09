DXVK 1.10 Released With More Performance Improvements

In addition to this morning's release of VKD3D-Proton 2.6, DXVK 1.10 has been released as the Direct3D 9/10/11 over Vulkan API implementation used by Valve's Steam Play (Proton).
As with most DXVK updates, enhancing performance was a sizable focus with the v1.10 update. DXVK 1.10 now reduces unnecessary worker thread synchronization around resource redbacks, other enhancements to avoid GPU synchronization when not necessary, optimized small constant buffer updates, improved resource uploads and staging buffer handling for D3D11, and other enhancements. Assassin's Creed: Origins, Quantum Break, God of War, and Elex II are among the games benefited by these optimizations.
DXVK 1.10 also has bug fixes around Arma 2, Black Mesa, and other games have also been resolved.
Downloads and more details on DXVK 1.10 via GitHub.
