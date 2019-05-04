DXVK 1.1.1 Released To Address The Recalled DXVK 1.1
At the start of April was the DXVK 1.1 release that offered many changes but it was eventually recalled over nasty bugs that entered the release. Now is the DXVK 1.1.1 to address that fallout.

DXVK 1.1.1 fixes those earlier bugs for what was a feature-rich release to start with. The DXVK 1.1 series offers better frame-time consistency, support for per-game configurations, a query rework to improve the performance for Unreal Engine 4 games and other titles, memory optimizations, improved Wine Direct2D compatibility, and a lot of other game fixes and improvements.

More details on today's DXVK 1.1.1 release over on GitHub.
